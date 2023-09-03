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The origin of the subconscious mind.
Sound Wave Report Systems
Sound Wave Report Systems
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31 views • September 03, 2023

 Where the subconscious mind came from?


It seems entirely logical to me that the subconscious mind was created when Adam and Eve fell from eating the fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. The knowledge of good and evil was dropped on the original mind God intended man to have. When one thing is added to another it is usually added on top. This may be why it is called the subconscious mind. Genesis chapter 3 verse 22 states, “’Then the LORD God said, “Behold man has become like one of us, knowing good and evil.’” Of course no man’s unique knowledge of good and evil is perfect like God’s. Fortunately, people agree on most issues, but, it seems logical to me this is a large part of the conflict and controversy in the world today. Have a great day.



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evilmindgoodsubconsciousorigin
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