The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice Part 2b: Peeling Back The Layers – Deceptions Focused on Christians
In this monocast, Scott discusses deceptions focused on Christians; distractions, dialectics, and delusions to keep us participating in Satan’s game.
************
Links for this episode:
I.T.S.N. IS PROUD TO PRESENT: 'NEFARIOUS' JULY 29 MUST WATCH & SHARE! https://rumble.com/v2zjbvo-i.t.s.n.-is-proud-to-present-nefarious-july-22-must-watch-and-share.html
The Other Israel by Rev Ted Pike 1987 https://www.bitchute.com/video/4pdCmJccPRV4/
Israel and the New World Order by Keith Malcomson https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AK_sWOFMksA
An eye opening message to ALL Christians regarding Israel https://www.bitchute.com/video/2Yr1DqoNuhUL/
HOW TO HEAR FROM THE LORD in a WORLD GONE MAD! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTdMjPxWd5I
Paul Washer: What True Conversion Looks Like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMNd3mn8kEQ
An Inconvenient Religion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTYqrlUMsBg
Hear Franklin Graham's vaccine message to evangelicals https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2021/05/18/rev-franklin-graham-evangelicals-covid-19-vaccine-newday-vpx.cnn
Trump Statement - We must Make America Pray Again 🙏 https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1772820935642333671?s=20
Satan’s Secret Society – Pastor Billy Crone https://rumble.com/v4kmm06-satans-secret-society-pastor-billy-crone.html
Jamie Walde, Bob Griswold, and Rekkr discuss current world events https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jm_hlI5nxA
Generation AI with guest Rick Hulkenberg https://rumble.com/v4k95l3-march-19-2024.html
Powerpoint Presentation - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/zzyprlfklu58z9mi6kfxl/The-Matrix-Revealed-Part-2b-fixed.pptx?rlkey=j6tht70neb6rtvy4jmk0oivrv&dl=0
Episode Outline - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/uz69br9wsmzqq69i2z27o/Part-2b-Peeling-Back-the-Layers-Show-Notes.pdf?rlkey=mp4kxzir8j8cx1hgzscryc9o6&dl=0
The Matrix Revealed Flowchart https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/a8n6dp8zun2q27yjq0yre/The-Matrix-Revealed-Flowchart-1.pdf?rlkey=fvwubarammvub1keaaf1or336&dl=0
************
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.