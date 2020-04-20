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I have been connected to a centralized control system by wireless means from implants for many years non-consensually.
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82 views • April 20, 2020
I am non-consensually connected to a centralized control system from embedded material which is inside my brain and body and my life is being arranged by unknown others who monitor me and manipulate me from an unknown remote location. This situation is possibly means for you and yours if the infrastructure which enables this is not disassembled and banned. My website which I alone own and control is called www.targetedindividualsireland.net.
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