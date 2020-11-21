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Georgia HOLDS OFF on certifying Election Results | Report
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87 views • November 21, 2020
THE WHITE HOUSE 📍: Newsmax TV Correspondent Emerald Robinson details the situation with Georgia's certification of presidential election results, as it is one of the several states being contested by recounts and by President Trump's legal team.
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