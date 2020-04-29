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Absolute 100% Proof Of God's Existence
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26 views • April 29, 2020
We are told by scientists that there is no God, and creationism is simply a fairy tale. So what is the truth? Is there a God? There are lot of Christians that agree that God's existence is outside the realms of science. However, when the atheist scientists found proof of an intelligent design, that we were not an accident, they called it...the axis of evil!
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