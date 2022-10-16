Biden Orders US Dollar Replaced with Trackable “Spyware” Version: Executive Order 14067

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Jim Rickards may be one of the most well-known government “insiders” in the world…
Which is remarkable considering he’s never held public office before.
But whenever Jim releases a new prediction, people take notice.
Through Executive Order 14067 President Biden plans to retire the US dollar we know and replace it with a digital "spyware" currency or what he's calling "Biden Bucks."
Your US dollars could be confiscated - or made worthless.
Watch the full video to see how to protect your investment and retirement accounts.
More information here: https://indyinvestor.link/pp-bb-of-rumble
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