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Can YOU face the TRUTH? (The ABOMINATION)
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51 views • April 04, 2021
Can YOU face the TRUTH? (The ABOMINATION) 5 hr sermon don't miss it, if you are a believer - This is based on the Bible. A gift from God. Extraordinary, awesome revelation and explains the time we are in (I know enough about this to know he is telling the truth.) He summarizes what is going on, you'll be blessed to no end.
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