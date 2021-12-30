© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alberta Boot Project Who Will Fill Their Shoes
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • December 30, 2021
Forced onto LOA, Paramedics Sierra, Todd & Kate speak out against medical coercion. This project commemorates the thousands of healthcare and emergency services workers in Alberta who have put everything on the line to protect freedom of choice, and as a result have been forced into unpaid LOA by AHS. We stand against medical coercion. Albertan's deserve better, Albertans need to know how much expertise and how many extraordinarily qualified people are being removed unlawfully from service in order to obtain political reliability to a false narrative.
If you are a supporter of this movement, there is one more thing we would like to ask you to do. Below I have attached a link to a survey being completed by Healthcare Professionals United. They have been approached by a sympathetic MLA and are attempting to create a legitimate database of Alberta Health Care workers who have been affected by this mandate, to present to government as proof of AHS's fraudulent statistical reporting.
The information provided to this survey is absolutely protected and secure, the only person to whom the names will be released is the Attorney General, but the statistics will be made available later on.
The beauty of this project is that any healthcare provider can fill it out - whether vaccinated or not, whether on leave or currently working. Help us get a better idea of how AHS's mandate has effected your life. I cannot stress enough the importance of this project. Thank you to everyone in advance! ❤
www.healthprofessionalsunited.ca/loa
We need you now more than ever!
To support our work you can
E-transfer: [email protected] OR [email protected]
Are you a whistleblower? Email us at [email protected]
What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
Email: [email protected]
Telegram: https://lnkd.in/en8rd9Pc
Rumble: https://lnkd.in/eQ3vwmcH
Bitchute: https://lnkd.in/e-jscJAT
Minds.com: https://lnkd.in/e8BTucpf
Facebook: https://lnkd.in/ed9RpTWD
Twitter: https://lnkd.in/eaXAF-mp
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
Email: contact:ethicsoverfear.com
https://lnkd.in/e6RUGpx2
https://lnkd.in/eceStmkY
Rumble: https://lnkd.in/e_js_kDq
If you are a supporter of this movement, there is one more thing we would like to ask you to do. Below I have attached a link to a survey being completed by Healthcare Professionals United. They have been approached by a sympathetic MLA and are attempting to create a legitimate database of Alberta Health Care workers who have been affected by this mandate, to present to government as proof of AHS's fraudulent statistical reporting.
The information provided to this survey is absolutely protected and secure, the only person to whom the names will be released is the Attorney General, but the statistics will be made available later on.
The beauty of this project is that any healthcare provider can fill it out - whether vaccinated or not, whether on leave or currently working. Help us get a better idea of how AHS's mandate has effected your life. I cannot stress enough the importance of this project. Thank you to everyone in advance! ❤
www.healthprofessionalsunited.ca/loa
We need you now more than ever!
To support our work you can
E-transfer: [email protected] OR [email protected]
Are you a whistleblower? Email us at [email protected]
What's Up Canada?
https://whatsupcanada.org
Email: [email protected]
Telegram: https://lnkd.in/en8rd9Pc
Rumble: https://lnkd.in/eQ3vwmcH
Bitchute: https://lnkd.in/e-jscJAT
Minds.com: https://lnkd.in/e8BTucpf
Facebook: https://lnkd.in/ed9RpTWD
Twitter: https://lnkd.in/eaXAF-mp
Ethics Over Fear:
https://ethicsoverfear.com
Email: contact:ethicsoverfear.com
https://lnkd.in/e6RUGpx2
https://lnkd.in/eceStmkY
Rumble: https://lnkd.in/e_js_kDq
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.