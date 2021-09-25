© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington Recruiting For Orwellian Isolation & Quarantine Strike Team, Inslee's KZ Camps [22.09.2021]
Follow
3
Share
Report
250 views • September 25, 2021
Note: Ths Satanist in Denmark also have Isolation & Quarantine Concentration (KZ) Camps ready...
Video links:
https://kingcounty.gov/depts/community-human-services/COVID/shelter-response.aspx
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/washington/doh/jobs/3233390-0/isolation-quarantine-team-consultants-ps2-non-permanent-doh5814
https://www.doh.wa.gov/ForPublicHealthandHealthcareProviders/EmergencyPreparedness/IsolationandQuarantine#optionsnon
September 22nd, 2021
TimTruth - 13,050 Followers
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/wa-isolation-quarantine-strike-team-camps:3
Join our leading researchers on
https://GroupDiscover.com
to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms:
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/
https://rumble.com/timtruth
https://bitchute.com/timtruth/
https://GroupDiscover.com
https://flote.app/timtruth1
Video links:
https://kingcounty.gov/depts/community-human-services/COVID/shelter-response.aspx
https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/washington/doh/jobs/3233390-0/isolation-quarantine-team-consultants-ps2-non-permanent-doh5814
https://www.doh.wa.gov/ForPublicHealthandHealthcareProviders/EmergencyPreparedness/IsolationandQuarantine#optionsnon
September 22nd, 2021
TimTruth - 13,050 Followers
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/wa-isolation-quarantine-strike-team-camps:3
Join our leading researchers on
https://GroupDiscover.com
to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon.
Add me on these great platforms:
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/
https://rumble.com/timtruth
https://bitchute.com/timtruth/
https://GroupDiscover.com
https://flote.app/timtruth1
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.