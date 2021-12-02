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Confessions of a D!ck
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70 views • December 02, 2021
In 1988, pediatrician Dr. Lawrence Dunegan blew the whistle on a lecture he attended on March 20, 1969 at a meeting of the Pittsburgh Pediatric Society. The lecture was by Dr. Richard (Dick) Day. Dr. Day was Professor of Pediatrics at Mount Sinai Medical School in New York. Previously he had served as Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
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Jamie Dlux
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Jamie Dlux
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