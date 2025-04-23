BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Controlled Demolition of America and What Comes Next (Francis Hunt)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
6
673 views • 1 week ago

I had a chance to speak with Francis Hunt from themarketsniper.com about the planned financial demolition of America and the global monetary system. What is the next sign and ways to protect yourself from the reset chaos.


david dubyneadapt 2030economy foodwhy is our world changingwhat comes nextwhy is gold so expensivewhy is the economy changingwhy are there tariffshow expensive will things get with tariffswhat will stop with tariffswhy is america so expensivewhat will haoen with the dollarwhy is china stopping shipments to the ushow much more expensive will things getwhen will tariffs stopshipping and portsfrancis hunt intervieware we in the reset
