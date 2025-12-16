RUSSIA Wiped Out an 18-meter UK underground Military Base and sank a TURKISH Ship carrying Weapons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So, starting on December 5, Russia began launching massive missile strikes on the Odessa region every day. It is noteworthy that these missile attacks are still ongoing. Over the past 10 days, Russia has launched hundreds of Iskander-M ballistic missiles and dozens of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at the Odessa region. As for the Geranium kamikaze drones, their number has reached 1,000 units. Thus, it became the most massive missile attack on the Odessa region since February 2022.................................................................................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
