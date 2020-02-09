Dear Church, You Have More POWER In Christ Than You Think You Do- MAGA Church with Leah Faith

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45 And they sold their possessions, and goods, and parted them to all men, as everyone had need.
46]And they continued daily with one accord in the Temple, and breaking bread at home, did eat their meat together with gladness and singleness of heart,
47 Praising God, and had favor with all the people: and the Lord added to the Church from day to day, such as should be saved.
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