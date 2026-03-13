BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Suspicious attack at Salalah Port hits Omani fuel storage!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10194 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
234 views • Yesterday

The latest footage captures the exact moment when one of the drones, with its distinctive delta wing design, crashed into a fuel depot at Salalah Port, Oman triggering a huge blaze that was visible from nearby ships on Thursday. Omani authorities confirmed that several drones were intercepted by defenses, but at least two fuel tanks were hit, causing severe damage with no reported casualties. The impact of the port was that fuel storage facilities burned for more than 6 consecutive hours until nightfall, since being hit by a swarm of kamikaze drones while Omani emergency teams were still struggling to extinguish the fire, and officials said fuel supplies remained unaffected despite rising regional tensions. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian considered Oman a friendly neighbor, telling Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, that the incident at Salalah Port would be reviewed.

Iran immediately officially denied its involvement in the drone attack on Omani storage tanks, calling it “suspicious” and pointing to a false flag attack by Israel. It should be noted that Israel has recently been carrying out false flag attacks against Gulf States, then blaming Iran for them, as confirmed by President Erdogan. In this case, Iran suspects Israel of carrying out the attack on Oman with drones cloned from Iranian Shahed-136 drone by the US, a low-cost drone known as FLM 136 LUCAS. Iran has obtained the necessary information regarding this matter, and one of the Arab countries that has very close ties with Israel carried out an attack on storage facilities in Oman, which is acting as a contractor for the Zionist expansion project. The attack on Salalah occurred just hours after Muscat announced its position opposing Israeli expansionism and extremism. A senior Iranian security official told Al-Mayadeen: “What is happening in some Arab countries, such as the Sultanate of Oman, is the result of Israeli ‘false flag’ operations.”

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
false flagomanfuel depotsalalah port
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Confirms 150+ U.S. Casualties as Global Energy Markets Brace for Collapse

Pentagon Confirms 150+ U.S. Casualties as Global Energy Markets Brace for Collapse

Garrison Vance
Senate Confirms General Joshua Rudd as Director of NSA and Cyber Command

Senate Confirms General Joshua Rudd as Director of NSA and Cyber Command

Chase Codewell
DHS Funding Lapse Prompts Earlier Airport Arrival Recommendations Amid Reported Delays

DHS Funding Lapse Prompts Earlier Airport Arrival Recommendations Amid Reported Delays

Morgan S. Verity
EU pledges $115 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict

EU pledges $115 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict

Laura Harris
Iran threatens to ELIMINATE Trump as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

Iran threatens to ELIMINATE Trump as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

Kevin Hughes
The Famine Years: How Trump&#8217;s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink

The Famine Years: How Trump’s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy