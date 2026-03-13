Suspicious attack at Salalah Port hits Omani fuel storage!

The latest footage captures the exact moment when one of the drones, with its distinctive delta wing design, crashed into a fuel depot at Salalah Port, Oman triggering a huge blaze that was visible from nearby ships on Thursday. Omani authorities confirmed that several drones were intercepted by defenses, but at least two fuel tanks were hit, causing severe damage with no reported casualties. The impact of the port was that fuel storage facilities burned for more than 6 consecutive hours until nightfall, since being hit by a swarm of kamikaze drones while Omani emergency teams were still struggling to extinguish the fire, and officials said fuel supplies remained unaffected despite rising regional tensions. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian considered Oman a friendly neighbor, telling Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, that the incident at Salalah Port would be reviewed.

Iran immediately officially denied its involvement in the drone attack on Omani storage tanks, calling it “suspicious” and pointing to a false flag attack by Israel. It should be noted that Israel has recently been carrying out false flag attacks against Gulf States, then blaming Iran for them, as confirmed by President Erdogan. In this case, Iran suspects Israel of carrying out the attack on Oman with drones cloned from Iranian Shahed-136 drone by the US, a low-cost drone known as FLM 136 LUCAS. Iran has obtained the necessary information regarding this matter, and one of the Arab countries that has very close ties with Israel carried out an attack on storage facilities in Oman, which is acting as a contractor for the Zionist expansion project. The attack on Salalah occurred just hours after Muscat announced its position opposing Israeli expansionism and extremism. A senior Iranian security official told Al-Mayadeen: “What is happening in some Arab countries, such as the Sultanate of Oman, is the result of Israeli ‘false flag’ operations.”

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