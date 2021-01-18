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John 21:1-14 Interactive - Stunning Resurrection Scenarios Hidden in Plain Sight
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10 views • January 18, 2021
This study of the Author's design of John 21 shows that there is more to this text than just the 153 fish resurrection scenario. We invite you to follow along as we walk through the first half of this amazing and very inspiring scripture's architectural design.
John 21 - Resurrection Secrets - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John21.htm
Other links related to the content of this video:
The Secret Resurrections of John 21
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/john21.htm
What Will Their Acceptance be but Life from the Dead?
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/romans_11.htm
The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
John 13
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/john_13.htm
John 17
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17.htm
John 17:1-18:9
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm
John 18:10-19:16a
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John18_10-19_16a.htm
John 19:16b-20:31 - Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
John 21 - Resurrection Secrets - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John21.htm
Other links related to the content of this video:
The Secret Resurrections of John 21
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/john21.htm
What Will Their Acceptance be but Life from the Dead?
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/romans_11.htm
The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm
John 13
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/john_13.htm
John 17
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17.htm
John 17:1-18:9
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm
John 18:10-19:16a
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John18_10-19_16a.htm
John 19:16b-20:31 - Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
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