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John 21:1-14 Interactive - Stunning Resurrection Scenarios Hidden in Plain Sight
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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10 views • January 18, 2021
This study of the Author's design of John 21 shows that there is more to this text than just the 153 fish resurrection scenario. We invite you to follow along as we walk through the first half of this amazing and very inspiring scripture's architectural design.

John 21 - Resurrection Secrets - Interactive
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John21.htm


Other links related to the content of this video:

The Secret Resurrections of John 21
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/john21.htm

What Will Their Acceptance be but Life from the Dead?
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/romans_11.htm

The Sign for the Bride (Bride Sign- Pt 1)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/bride_sign.htm

John 13
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/john_13.htm

John 17
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17.htm

John 17:1-18:9
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm

John 18:10-19:16a
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John18_10-19_16a.htm

John 19:16b-20:31 - Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm


Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:

Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/

The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ

The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Keywords
gospel of johnreligionraptureresurrectionstudybride000144interactivechiasmparallelismchiasmus
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