Breaking News Updates November 12, 2020

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Florida Governor drafts law that would allow people to defend themselves from looters and rioters without going to jail. Biden calls world Leaders to discuss policy but hes not officially "President Elect" Yet. This a Logan Act violation. We report on the biggest PSYOP of all time and its being used on us. And Much More.