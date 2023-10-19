Applause erupts in the Ukrainian "shrine of European Values" when they ban Religious Organizations.

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading on a bill banning religious organizations associated with the Russian Federation.

For - 267 votes.

This is a government bill that opens the way to a ban through the courts on the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Ukraine.

It was criticized by the World Council of Churches

Adding:

Mobile checkpoints for distributing draft notices have started operating in Kiev and its suburbs as part of a general mobilization, according to eyewitnesses.

"Right now, mobile checkpoints are set up throughout the city, blocking roads," one of the interviewees told the TASS agency. Checkpoints are active in various districts of the capital, such as Shevchenkivskyi, and at the entrance to one of Kiev's main arteries, Victory Avenue, they block streets in both directions and "issue draft notices to everyone," he clarified. "They're also distributing draft notices at the train station in Kiev. Our acquaintances live there and hardly leave their homes to avoid being sent to the conflict zone," noted another resident of the Ukrainian capital.

Gearing up for the Summer 2024 counter offensive... ?



