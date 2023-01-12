Here’s How Rain Temperature Affects the Soil 🌨️

Did you know how crucial the temperature of rain is to the soil? 🌨️

In this video, Matthew Helmers, whose primary study focuses on the movement of water across our landscape, discusses how rain temperature affects soil infiltration. ❄️

According to Matthew, winter rain is NOT able to infiltrate the soil like warmer rain can, as the cold temperature has frozen the soil solid, which leads to the winter rain turning into runoff. 🌊

