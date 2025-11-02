BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wilkerson's Super End Time's Church Formation Watch
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
47 followers
50 views • 18 hours ago

We're watching the divergent pieces of Christianity begin to merge today.

"I see the formation of a super world church consisting of a union between liberal ecumenical Protestants and the Roman Catholic church, joining politically hand in hand, creating one of the most powerful religious forces on earth. This super world church will be spiritual in name only, freely using the name of Jesus Christ, but will, in fact, be antichrist and political in many of its activities. This powerful church union will be deeply involved in social action, tremendous charity programs, and ministries of compassion. Its leaders will make sweeping statements about meeting human need by sending out a call for renewed social action, political intervention, and a greater voice in world affairs." David Wilkerson

bible prophecyrevelationglenn beckend of daysdavid wilkersonallie beth stuckey
