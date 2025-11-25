AI Revolution In Overdrive Threatens Humanity and It Just FUCKED UP!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The greatest threat ever to humanity just fucked up! The great AI debate is raging as the technology hits a new transhuman milestone, and errors in the systems are becoming more obvious. Why the AI revolution threatens to fracture MAGA and fuel future wars.
Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker:
* Ukraine Peace Talks
* Comey Escapes Trump's Revenge
* Carney Contemplates Meeting With Trump
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
#ai, #chatbots, #humanity, #teamhumanity, #musk,