The WHO's Mike Ryan: Runs Away When Asked About The Injuries And Deaths From COVID-19 mRNA Poison Shots
The WHO Executive Director Mike Ryan: Runs Away When Asked About The Injuries And Deaths From mRNA COVID-19 Poison Shots

Why is he so unwilling to reasonably discuss such an important subject?

Dublin Ireland, September 2nd, 2023

SOURCE @Real World News

