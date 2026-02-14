💰Defense spending in Europe in 2025 has increased by almost 80% since 2022 — Ursula von der Leyen.

She also said:

As they say in Ukraine: either you change, or you die. We must also adopt that method - Ursula von der Leyen

It's time to bring the mutual defense clause to life - Ursula

Some ask if we can afford it, I say we can't afford not to - Ursula

More, €90 billion ($107 billion) loan to fund Ukraine’s war effort and keep the state running through 2027. To be repaid once war reparations are received from Russia.

(which isn't going to happen... Cynthia)