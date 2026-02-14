© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💰Defense spending in Europe in 2025 has increased by almost 80% since 2022 — Ursula von der Leyen.
She also said:
As they say in Ukraine: either you change, or you die. We must also adopt that method - Ursula von der Leyen
It's time to bring the mutual defense clause to life - Ursula
Some ask if we can afford it, I say we can't afford not to - Ursula
More, €90 billion ($107 billion) loan to fund Ukraine’s war effort and keep the state running through 2027. To be repaid once war reparations are received from Russia.
(which isn't going to happen... Cynthia)