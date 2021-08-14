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Dr.TomCowan - KOCH'S POSTULATES WEBINAR FROM AUGUST 13, 2021
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74 views • August 14, 2021
Dr.TomCowan - KOCH'S POSTULATES WEBINAR FROM AUGUST 13, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5CAlVZgsbqSg/
Koch's Postulates Webinar from August 13, 2021, I discussed how Koch's Postulates have been declared obsolete. Let's examine the new guidelines together.
I also did a Q&A Session. Topics included:
-How can we be more light-driven beings?
-Migraine headaches
-Collagen
-Eye contact
-Rife machines
-Mistletoe in cancer treatments
Dr.TomCowan's Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5CAlVZgsbqSg/
Koch's Postulates Webinar from August 13, 2021, I discussed how Koch's Postulates have been declared obsolete. Let's examine the new guidelines together.
I also did a Q&A Session. Topics included:
-How can we be more light-driven beings?
-Migraine headaches
-Collagen
-Eye contact
-Rife machines
-Mistletoe in cancer treatments
Dr.TomCowan's Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/drtomcowan/
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