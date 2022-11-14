Mike Pompeo’s Biggest Takeaway From this Election | ACLJ

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American Center for Law and Justice: Mike Pompeo’s Biggest Takeaway From this Election
Former Secretary of State and ACLJ Senior Counsel for Global Affairs Mike Pompeo shares his biggest takeaway from the midterm elections.
Interesting take away - no mention of election integrity whatsoever.
https://rumble.com/v1to9va-mike-pompeos-biggest-takeaway-from-this-election.html?mref=3z0st&mrefc=10