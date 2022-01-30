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Drink Along w #beerandgear 23 Boulevard Brewing Imperial Stout &Barleywine Casked Ale 3.75/5
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Well I'm back folks. Today we look at a very interesting sounding Imperial Stout/ Barleywine casked mash up. Barreled in both bourbon and rye casks this is less interesting than it could be. An interesting nose that hints at a more complex flavor profile, this brew isn't as boozy as some but never developes past the casking. The initial hit is rich and full. Swelling to fill all the zones but never really breaking out. A nice progression from the bourbon to rye profiles this doesn't open fuller to my expectations. Not a bad brew but I'm not a huge fan of booze brews without it moving into the cocktail-ian areas of fruits and spices. Nice but not going into the rotation.
Skal
Big 3
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Skal
Big 3
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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