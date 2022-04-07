© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"...And then all the Houses were Shot at from Machine Guns". Who shot? - Azov. Azov. - Did they Shot Children and Women? - Yes..." - English 040622
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • April 07, 2022
The following was found with this video:
💬"...And then all the houses were shot from machine guns.
– Who shot?
– Azov. Azov.
– Did they shot children and women?
– Yes..."
▫️Residents of Mariupol rescued by Russian servicemen and Donetsk People's Militia revealed crimes against civilians by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Ukrainian nationalist battalions.
💬"...And then all the houses were shot from machine guns.
– Who shot?
– Azov. Azov.
– Did they shot children and women?
– Yes..."
▫️Residents of Mariupol rescued by Russian servicemen and Donetsk People's Militia revealed crimes against civilians by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Ukrainian nationalist battalions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.