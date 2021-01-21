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Existential Security
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30 views • January 21, 2021
The central issue we all face is security. Security of person, security of possessions, security of place, security of culture are just a few of the areas security impacts. If governments cannot secure markets, they cannot provide security in a meaningful way. Logical Positivists believe only markets are able to provide security particularly regarding market operations. It has become more obvious that governments have not been able to respond to concerns regarding security of the person, including the security of the fetus, and they have been even less effective in dealing with questions about the security of property? Indeed, the public sector is not benefitted by securing the private sector. There is a free market solution to the issues of security? Visit the Logical Positivist website to learn more. If you do not have security what do you have?
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