Part 3- IMPORTANT FOR AMERICA! WATCH NOW!!!!-Dr Reiner Fuellmich Interviews Naomi Wolf

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Egalitarianism, or equalitarianism, is a school of thought within political philosophy that builds from the concept of social equality, prioritizing it for all people. Egalitarian doctrines are generally characterized by the idea that all humans are equal in fundamental worth or moral status
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Interpretation via Sign language by [email protected]