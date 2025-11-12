Charlie Skelton Has His "James Bond Moment" At Bilderberg 2009 👀

On the May 19, 2009 show Alex Jones spoke with Charlie Skelton, the Guardian journalist who was harassed, tailed and surveyed by plain-clothes cops, and twice arrested by Greek police as he covered the Bilderberg meeting.

