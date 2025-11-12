© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Skelton Has His "James Bond Moment" At Bilderberg 2009 👀
On the May 19, 2009 show Alex Jones spoke with Charlie Skelton, the Guardian journalist who was harassed, tailed and surveyed by plain-clothes cops, and twice arrested by Greek police as he covered the Bilderberg meeting.
------------------
The participants are between 120 and 150 people, including political leaders, experts from industry, finance, NATO, academia and the media. About two thirds of the participants...