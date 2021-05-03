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11 views • May 03, 2021
As we draw closer to Yahweh, abiding in His presence daily through prayer and worship, He begins to transform our lives, to teach us His ways, and empower us to walk them out that we might be useful vessels, walking in His Kingdom for such a time as this.
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