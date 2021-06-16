© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0937 - Lowell Robbery - Report on the crime
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 16, 2021
A man brought his 4-year-old nephew into the convenience store in Lowell,NC to visit his grandmother, who works there as a clerk. A black man walked in grabbed the man and held a gun to his head as he threatened the clerk. The man broke free, before the robber hit him with the gun. He then threatened the 4-year-old, before his grandmother pushed him behind her to protect him, telling him to run. The suspect then pistol-whipped the grandmother, before unsuccessfully trying to open the cash register. When he realized he couldn’t get it, he stole as many packs of cigarettes as he could before fleeing into a waiting car.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.