⚡️Power outage cuts off a Ukrainian newscaster reporting on the missile attacks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
163 views • 8 months ago

⚡️Power outage cuts off a Ukrainian newscaster reporting on the missile attacks.

and:

💥 The local resistance reported that a hangar with recently delivered Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment was hit in Ivanov-Frankovsk 

Adding:

CONFIRMED EXPLOSIONS IN💣

💥Mirgorod

💥Kharkov

💥Krivoy Rog

💥Kremenchuk

💥Vinnitsa 

💥Kropivnitsky 

💥Khmelnitsky

💥Zaporozhye 

💥Dnepropetrovsk

💥Brovary

💥Chernigov

💥Kiev

💥Nikolaev

💥Lutsk

💥Odessa

💥Ivano-Frankovsk

💥Lvov

Some of these were hit multiple times. Looks like a productive night for Russian aviation, and perhaps the greatest failure of Ukrainian air defense so far.


politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
