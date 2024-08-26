⚡️Power outage cuts off a Ukrainian newscaster reporting on the missile attacks

163 views • 8 months ago

Some of these were hit multiple times. Looks like a productive night for Russian aviation, and perhaps the greatest failure of Ukrainian air defense so far.

💥 The local resistance reported that a hangar with recently delivered Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment was hit in Ivanov-Frankovsk

