⚡️Power outage cuts off a Ukrainian newscaster reporting on the missile attacks.
and:
💥 The local resistance reported that a hangar with recently delivered Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment was hit in Ivanov-Frankovsk
Adding:
CONFIRMED EXPLOSIONS IN💣
💥Mirgorod
💥Kharkov
💥Krivoy Rog
💥Kremenchuk
💥Vinnitsa
💥Kropivnitsky
💥Khmelnitsky
💥Zaporozhye
💥Dnepropetrovsk
💥Brovary
💥Chernigov
💥Kiev
💥Nikolaev
💥Lutsk
💥Odessa
💥Ivano-Frankovsk
💥Lvov
Some of these were hit multiple times. Looks like a productive night for Russian aviation, and perhaps the greatest failure of Ukrainian air defense so far.