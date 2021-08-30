© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Military Intel Officer Says 75% Of America's Against Biden & The Audit Will Release Tsunami OF ANGER
Follow
8
Share
Report
1512 views • August 30, 2021
Former US Army Captain Seth Keshel and Military Intelligence Officer under General Flynn is confirming that already 75% of America is against Joe Biden. Revealing that the radical policies setting up a Medical Dictatorship, Mandatory Vaccinations, Open Boarders, and Utter Failure of Leadership in Afghanistan have effectively Red Pilled the majority of the country. Keshel confirms that the palpable tension in the United States is about to boil over when it is conclusively revealed that the Elections were stolen.
Sounds like a perfect storm is quickly approaching that will soon wash away the New World Order
Sounds like a perfect storm is quickly approaching that will soon wash away the New World Order
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.