Dr. Robert Malone 'The rules have never applied to Tony Fauci'

LifeSiteNews





September 29, 2022





Dr. Anthony Fauci's intentional mishandling of the COVID pandemic and outright lies before Congress continue to be exposed despite Deep State efforts to hide its actions. Join LifeSiteNews senior correspondent Jim Hale in part 2 of his exclusive interview with mRNA pioneer Dr. Robert Malone as they discuss how Fauci and other Deep State actors may become liable for their actions, how communities of faith have notably resisted the mind control pushed by the mainstream media, and how LifeSiteNews serves as a beacon of hope against the globalist agenda.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lzx4i-dr-malone-part-2.html