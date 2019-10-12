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Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
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192 views • October 12, 2019
Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice.
Carrots are one of the most popular and versatile vegetable, Which can be eaten raw, cooked or juiced.
Carrots are an excellent source of vitamins, antioxidants, nutrients, and fiber. Drinking carrot juice is an easy way to add carrots to your diet. Here are 8 reasons why you should drink carrot juice daily.
1. Cleanses the Liver:
Consuming carrot juice every day is a great way to cleanse the liver. It detoxifies the liver and removes toxins from your body.
2. Protects against cancer:
Carrot juice is an anti-cancer agent. The high level of carotenoids present in carrot juice reduces the instance of bladder, prostate, colon and breast cancers.
3. Glowing Skin:
Carrots juice gives you a healthy and glowing skin. The presence of antioxidants and essential minerals such as potassium contribute to preventing cell degradation, thereby keeping your skin healthy and young.
4. Boosts immune system:
Carrots contain Vitamin C which provides an immune system boost, helping you get through cold and flu season.
5. Controls Diabetes:
Carrots reduces the risk of diabetes. They control the blood sugar level of your body. Carrots also regulate the amount of insulin and glucose that is being used and metabolized by the body, providing a healthy fluctuation in diabetics.
6. Improves Vision:
Carrots contain beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A antioxidant which improve vision. It also prevents eye disorders like cataract, molecular degenaration etc.
7. Helps In Maintaining Oral Health:
Another benefits of carrots is it helps to improve oral healht. Carrots prevents gum diseases and tooth decay.
8. Keeps your heart healthy:
The antioxidant present in carrots improve your heart health. It Improves your blood circualtin in the arteries and prevents heart diseases.
How to make carrot juice / Carrot Juice Recipe.
You Will Need:
5 to 6 fresh carrots.
2 tbsp raw honey.
2 glasses of water.
1 tbsp of lemon juice.
Wash carrots thoroughly and then chop them up into chunks
Blend them using a blender, strain, add water and honey. Then add the lemon juice, mix them well. Then drink and enjoy the carrot juice.
Carrots are one of the most popular and versatile vegetable, Which can be eaten raw, cooked or juiced.
Carrots are an excellent source of vitamins, antioxidants, nutrients, and fiber. Drinking carrot juice is an easy way to add carrots to your diet. Here are 8 reasons why you should drink carrot juice daily.
1. Cleanses the Liver:
Consuming carrot juice every day is a great way to cleanse the liver. It detoxifies the liver and removes toxins from your body.
2. Protects against cancer:
Carrot juice is an anti-cancer agent. The high level of carotenoids present in carrot juice reduces the instance of bladder, prostate, colon and breast cancers.
3. Glowing Skin:
Carrots juice gives you a healthy and glowing skin. The presence of antioxidants and essential minerals such as potassium contribute to preventing cell degradation, thereby keeping your skin healthy and young.
4. Boosts immune system:
Carrots contain Vitamin C which provides an immune system boost, helping you get through cold and flu season.
5. Controls Diabetes:
Carrots reduces the risk of diabetes. They control the blood sugar level of your body. Carrots also regulate the amount of insulin and glucose that is being used and metabolized by the body, providing a healthy fluctuation in diabetics.
6. Improves Vision:
Carrots contain beta-carotene, a type of vitamin A antioxidant which improve vision. It also prevents eye disorders like cataract, molecular degenaration etc.
7. Helps In Maintaining Oral Health:
Another benefits of carrots is it helps to improve oral healht. Carrots prevents gum diseases and tooth decay.
8. Keeps your heart healthy:
The antioxidant present in carrots improve your heart health. It Improves your blood circualtin in the arteries and prevents heart diseases.
How to make carrot juice / Carrot Juice Recipe.
You Will Need:
5 to 6 fresh carrots.
2 tbsp raw honey.
2 glasses of water.
1 tbsp of lemon juice.
Wash carrots thoroughly and then chop them up into chunks
Blend them using a blender, strain, add water and honey. Then add the lemon juice, mix them well. Then drink and enjoy the carrot juice.
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