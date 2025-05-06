The Soul Senses Are the Most Important Senses That You Could Ever Develop, When the Soulmate Part of Yourself Starts to Open Up, Unique and Everlasting Soulmate Connection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
20100124 The Human Soul - The Soul-Mate Relationship S2P2
Cut:
10m15s - 25m07s
“THE SOUL SENSES ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT SENSES THAT YOU COULD EVER DEVELOP.”
@ 10m20s
“IT’S THE EMOTIONS THAT ACTUALLY ARE THE MOST POWERFUL PART OF YOU.”
@ 17m37s
“WHEN YOU ARE EMOTIONAL, IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT THE EMOTION IS, WHEN YOU ARE EMOTIONAL, THAT’S THE REAL YOU. AND YOU CAN START REALLY FEELING THAT THAT’S THE REAL YOU.”
@ 17m52s