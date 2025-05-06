BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Soul Senses Are the Most Important Senses That You Could Ever Develop, When the Soulmate Part of Yourself Starts to Open Up, Unique and Everlasting Soulmate Connection
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
41 views • 6 days ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/ZmigKz-xPBQ

20100124 The Human Soul - The Soul-Mate Relationship S2P2


Cut:

10m15s - 25m07s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

*************************



“THE SOUL SENSES ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT SENSES THAT YOU COULD EVER DEVELOP.”

@ 10m20s


“IT’S THE EMOTIONS THAT ACTUALLY ARE THE MOST POWERFUL PART OF YOU.”

@ 17m37s


“WHEN YOU ARE EMOTIONAL, IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT THE EMOTION IS, WHEN YOU ARE EMOTIONAL, THAT’S THE REAL YOU. AND YOU CAN START REALLY FEELING THAT THAT’S THE REAL YOU.”

@ 17m52s


wisdomsimplehuman soulsoul foodtwin flames in new agedivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingsoul transformation with goddriven by truth not fearprecious child of godone for everyonesoul awakeningsoulmate relationshipsoulmate attractioni want to know everythingsoul to soul unionsoul senses developmentsoul awareness
