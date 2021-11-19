Hydroponic Gardening | The Truth behind hydroponic nutrient blends

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Products mentioned in this video:
MiracleGro Bloombooster: https://amzn.to/2CWnP5r
Epsom Salt: https://amzn.to/2WsI2IW
Distilled White Vinegar: https://amzn.to/2MHKcjr
Introduction to Plant Physiology: https://amzn.to/2Ww8NMz
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Learn how to build the indoor hydroponic system here: https://youtu.be/oGzESLbKWfI
https://www.greensandmachines.com/2018/07/nutrient-blend-discoveries-or-why-hard.html
Subscribe to Greens and Machines for more Gardening, Homebrewing, Machining, and other DIY videos.
Credits to DJ Petesake for the music in this video https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSucWkDGxoEPcOQ0y3_Qd6A
More information on how to prepare Calcium Acetate:
https://www.greensandmachines.com/2018/09/diy-indoor-dwc-hydroponic-system-build.html
Visit http://www.greensandmachines.com for more