National Emergency: "11 Million People Die Every Year from Bad Food"

Dr. Mark Hyman: "For every 10% of your calories [that] is ultra-processed food, your risk of death goes up by 14%. And our [adult] diet is 60% ultra-processed food and kids is 67%. It's a national emergency, honestly.





There are 6 million people that died from COVID, globally, but 11 million people die every year from bad food."





