© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Northern Army aviation crews of Mil Mi-28NM reconnaissance and attack helicopter which had rarely participated actively for some time, began to move in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces in Kharkov. Mi-28NM with Vikhr ATGM missiles became a nightmare destroying Ukrainian fortifications and personnel at a distance of about 7 km.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/