VAERS: 38 YEAR OLD LADY WITH ONE EYE DESTROYS THE OTHER EYE! (AND HER VULVA?) 🤯😫
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9978 followers
7
338 views • 8 months ago

I really do think most of these people think "hey it's been tested. Surely they wouldn't unleash a harmful bioweapon on me!"

I've gotta laugh or else I'll cry.

This case:

https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D402F789

Lichen sclerosus

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/lichen-sclerosus/symptoms-causes/syc-20374448

Ginger Billy

https://youtu.be/T-0wTjeldeo?si=4EM-vQNl8nH2nasQ

Movie clip: Sinbad

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinevaerscovid
