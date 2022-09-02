Dark Brandon Speech Of Doom

Somewhere from a special place in hell Saul Alinsky. Forced to watch CSPAN for eternity… is laughing. Reveling in Joe Biden’s text book example of a speech utilizing every rule for radicals he could jam in.

Biden’s address of doom arrogantly rattled on. Knowingly ignoring the criminal double standard that the speech was perched upon like a gargoyle. After the Country endured millions of dollars in damage and deaths due to the left's unchecked goading of violence.

And as the senile placeholder for globalism was slowly helped away by his racist first lady. Most Americans knew....Joe Biden's speech would go down as one of if not the darkest speech in American history by a sitting President of the United States.

--------------

Crusade Prayer (18) Stop the Anti-Christ & his group

O dear Jesus, save the world from the Anti-Christ. Protect us from the wicked snares of Satan. Save the last remnants of your church from evil. Give all your churches the strength and graces needed to defend ourselves against wars and persecution planned by Satan and his army of terrorists. Amen.