TheWarAgainstYou





May 10, 2024





California's Doom Loop Continues: State Farm Cancels 72,000 California Insurance Policies

-

CLIMATE CHANGE MY ASS

-

We All Know the California Firestorms Were Intentionally Set. And Climate Change is among the Biggest Lies Ever Told.

-

Well. Just like the California Firestorms, the Forcing of State Farm out of the State Market is a part of the Same Agenda. UN Agenda 2030.

-

Which requires that you Own Nothing. And even more importantly, that Homeowners are Driven Out of Rural areas where Self Subsistance is possible, and into Smart City - 15 Minute Cities were you are completely DEPENDENT on the Totalitarian State for your entire existence.

***

2,968 views May 10, 2024

News For Reasonable People

-

In a significant shift affecting thousands, State Farm has announced its withdrawal from the California home insurance market, citing unsustainable operational conditions.

-

This move follows a pattern seen across the nation, where insurance companies are retreating from regions prone to natural disasters due to rising risks and regulatory constraints. Nearly 72,000 Californians face the immediate reality of losing their insurance, raising concerns about the broader implications for property ownership and regional stability.

-

This scenario highlights the cascading effects of climate change and outdated policies on the insurance industry, magnifying the urgency for reform. Critics argue that California's stringent regulations and failure to adapt to escalating environmental challenges contribute to this growing crisis, emphasizing the need for a pragmatic reevaluation of state policies to ensure the viability of the insurance market and the protection of homeowners.

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

MIrrored From:

https://www.youtube.com/@ReasonableNews





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cNQlSxK1hSzO/