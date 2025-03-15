167 Earthquakes over the past 24 hours has been recorded at Bezymianny Volcano in Russia’s Kamchatkas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bezymianny volcano in Russia rattled by multiple earthquakes
167 earthquakes have been recorded at Bezymianny volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka over the past 24 hours.
According to the local geophysical service, the volcano appears to be preparing for a major eruption, with its dome glowing and red-hot debris flowing down its southeastern slope.
Satellite data indicates a bright thermal anomaly in the area over the past week, signaling ongoing volcanic activity.