https://gettr.com/post/p281kjwb7f7

02/07/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 80: LeeAnn Akouri-Shan, Weijian Shan's daughter, was able to attend the University of Maryland for her Ph.D. through her dad's donation to the school when she didn't pass the exam. And this is illegal.





02/07/2023 对邪恶说不 第80天：单伟健的女儿LeeAnn Akouri-Shan考试没通过，她爸爸向学校捐款，才让她得以在马里兰大学读博，这是违法行为。



