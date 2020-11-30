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Emotional Protest! Sikhs versus Globalist Food Controls!
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80 views • November 30, 2020
Emotional Protest! Sikhs versus Globalist Food Controls! Sikhs in Edmonton AB Canada protested vigorously against the globalist anti-farmer ordinances in India. Contrived social-engineered globalist food controls imposed on India Kissinger style! Canada's NDP and Liberal parties support these globalist food controls! Watch for Canada's immigrants from India withdraw their support from NDP and Liberal globalism!
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