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BLM Red Pills Leftist Cubans to their Marxist + Hateful Nature
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30 views • July 28, 2021
With Cubans demanding liberty from their communistic overlords, Black Lives Matter came out in support of the Cuban totalitarian government, stating rest in power Fidel Castro. This moment exposes the group to many unaware, of their Marxist roots, and their eternal demands for power.
It is acting as a red pill, exposing their true nature, for many Cubans in America. It shows their hate and duplicity.
#BLM #Cuba #liberty
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It is acting as a red pill, exposing their true nature, for many Cubans in America. It shows their hate and duplicity.
#BLM #Cuba #liberty
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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