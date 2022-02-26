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Highlight: "AND THE END GOAL IS?" - Connecting the Dots Are we really stupid enough to believe that this is all coincidental and not part of a much bigger plan to control humanity? I think not!
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41 views • February 26, 2022
Highlight: "AND THE END GOAL IS?" - Connecting the Dots
Are we really stupid enough to believe that this is all coincidental and not part of a much bigger plan to control humanity? I think not!
https://danhappel.com/end-nation-states-transistion-to-new-world-order-under-un-control/
Are we really stupid enough to believe that this is all coincidental and not part of a much bigger plan to control humanity? I think not!
https://danhappel.com/end-nation-states-transistion-to-new-world-order-under-un-control/
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