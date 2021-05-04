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Healthcare Worker Exposes Real Covid-19 Cases - Shelley Tasker Speaks with Jason Liosatos
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201 views • May 04, 2021
My talk with Healthcare Worker Shelley Tasker who has exposed the truth about hospital Covid19 cases.
Please support Jason's work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Shelley's Radio Show https://cornwallrevolutionradio.blogs...
Shelley's Photography https://www.shelleytasker.com/about.html
Jason's book here https://jasonliosatos.com/
https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
Please support Jason's work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Shelley's Radio Show https://cornwallrevolutionradio.blogs...
Shelley's Photography https://www.shelleytasker.com/about.html
Jason's book here https://jasonliosatos.com/
https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
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