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Risks Inc Training Course Dates 2021 - Come and Learn "How to"....
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Risks Inc Training Course Dates 2021
https://www.risks-incorporated.com/security-training
Our courses are open to civilians, police, military personnel and contractors. Courses are adapted to the clients skill level. Courses are held in Greece, Serbia, South Florida & Washington State.
Private and individual tuition is available for all of our courses and if you cannot come to our locations we can send instructors to your locations, contact us with your requirements. Government Agency training courses are arranged by appointment.
The Republic of Serbia, Europe
- January 15th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 1
- January 22nd - 4-Day Essential Personal Protection Training
- January 28th - 4-Day Essential Counter Terrorism Training
- February 5th - 5-Day Pistol Instructor Training
- February 26th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 1
- March 5th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 1
- March 19th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 2
- April 9th - 4-Day Self-Defense & Knife Fighting Instructor
- April 16th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 1
- April 30th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 2
- May 3rd - 5-Day Hostile Environment Awareness Training
- May 14th - 4-Day SWAT Training
- May 28th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 1
- June 7th - 5-Day Pistol Instructor Training
- June 12th - 2-Day Close Protection Pistol Training
- June 25th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 2
- July 5th - 5-Day Rifle/Shotgun Instructor Training
- July 16th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 1
- July 23rd - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 2
- August 13th - 4-Day Essential Personal Protection Training
- August 20th - 4-Day Essential Counter Terrorism Training
- August 27th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 1
- September 10th - 4-Day Self-Defense & Knife Fighting Instructor
- September 17th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 2
- September 27th - 5-Day Hostile Environment Awareness Training
- October 8th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 1
- October 15th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 2
- October 25th - 5-Day Pistol Instructor Training
- November 5th - 4-Day SWAT Training
- November 15th - 5-Day Rifle/Shotgun Instructor Training
- November 29th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 1
- December 10th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 2
- December 18th - 2-Day Close Protection Pistol Training
- December 27th - 5-Day Hostile Environment Awareness Training
Athens, Greece, Europe
- May 7th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- May 10th - 4-Day Protective Surveillance Training
- May 17th - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
- October 8th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- October 15th - 4-Day Protective Surveillance Training
- October 22nd - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
Washington State, United States
- February 12th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- February 15th - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
- February 19th - 4-Day Protective Surveillance Training
- February 26th - 4-Day Community Security Awareness Training
- March 1st 5-Day Hostile Environment Awareness Training
- October 8th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- October 11th - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
- October 15th - 4-Day Close Protection/Bodyguard Training
- October 22nd - 4-Day Community Security Awareness Training
- October 25th - 5-Day Hostile Environment Awareness Training
South Florida, United States
- March 12th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- March 19th - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
- March 26th - 4-Day Protective Surveillance Training
- November 5th - 4-Day Close Protection/Bodyguard Training
- November 12th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- November 19th - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
Castries, Saint Lucia (Caribbean)
- March 22th - 12-Day Court Bailiff Training
- April 6th - 4-Day Security Supervisor Course
- April 12th - 4-Day Hotel Security Management Training
- April 16th - 12-Day Close Protection & Hostile Environment Course
Orlando Wilson
Risks Incorporated: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
"Stay low and keep moving"
https://www.risks-incorporated.com/security-training
Our courses are open to civilians, police, military personnel and contractors. Courses are adapted to the clients skill level. Courses are held in Greece, Serbia, South Florida & Washington State.
Private and individual tuition is available for all of our courses and if you cannot come to our locations we can send instructors to your locations, contact us with your requirements. Government Agency training courses are arranged by appointment.
The Republic of Serbia, Europe
- January 15th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 1
- January 22nd - 4-Day Essential Personal Protection Training
- January 28th - 4-Day Essential Counter Terrorism Training
- February 5th - 5-Day Pistol Instructor Training
- February 26th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 1
- March 5th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 1
- March 19th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 2
- April 9th - 4-Day Self-Defense & Knife Fighting Instructor
- April 16th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 1
- April 30th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 2
- May 3rd - 5-Day Hostile Environment Awareness Training
- May 14th - 4-Day SWAT Training
- May 28th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 1
- June 7th - 5-Day Pistol Instructor Training
- June 12th - 2-Day Close Protection Pistol Training
- June 25th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 2
- July 5th - 5-Day Rifle/Shotgun Instructor Training
- July 16th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 1
- July 23rd - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 2
- August 13th - 4-Day Essential Personal Protection Training
- August 20th - 4-Day Essential Counter Terrorism Training
- August 27th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 1
- September 10th - 4-Day Self-Defense & Knife Fighting Instructor
- September 17th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 2
- September 27th - 5-Day Hostile Environment Awareness Training
- October 8th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 1
- October 15th - 4-Day Sniper Training Phase 2
- October 25th - 5-Day Pistol Instructor Training
- November 5th - 4-Day SWAT Training
- November 15th - 5-Day Rifle/Shotgun Instructor Training
- November 29th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 1
- December 10th - 3-Day Tactical Firearms Training Phase 2
- December 18th - 2-Day Close Protection Pistol Training
- December 27th - 5-Day Hostile Environment Awareness Training
Athens, Greece, Europe
- May 7th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- May 10th - 4-Day Protective Surveillance Training
- May 17th - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
- October 8th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- October 15th - 4-Day Protective Surveillance Training
- October 22nd - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
Washington State, United States
- February 12th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- February 15th - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
- February 19th - 4-Day Protective Surveillance Training
- February 26th - 4-Day Community Security Awareness Training
- March 1st 5-Day Hostile Environment Awareness Training
- October 8th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- October 11th - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
- October 15th - 4-Day Close Protection/Bodyguard Training
- October 22nd - 4-Day Community Security Awareness Training
- October 25th - 5-Day Hostile Environment Awareness Training
South Florida, United States
- March 12th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- March 19th - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
- March 26th - 4-Day Protective Surveillance Training
- November 5th - 4-Day Close Protection/Bodyguard Training
- November 12th - 3-Day Kidnap and Ransom Prevention Training
- November 19th - 4-Day Urban & Rural Surveillance Training
Castries, Saint Lucia (Caribbean)
- March 22th - 12-Day Court Bailiff Training
- April 6th - 4-Day Security Supervisor Course
- April 12th - 4-Day Hotel Security Management Training
- April 16th - 12-Day Close Protection & Hostile Environment Course
Orlando Wilson
Risks Incorporated: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
"Stay low and keep moving"
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