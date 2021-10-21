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10/21/2021 The Stew Peters Show Ft. AJ. Roberts, Dian Capps & More
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220 views • October 21, 2021
10/21/2021 The Stew Peters Show
Visit Stew Peters website: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
AJ Roberts: Health Minister orders care homes to kill patients.
Dian Capps: Vaxx injuries shows covid shots continue to permanently destroy lives.
Karen Kingston: Covid testing may have diabolical underlying motive.
Tana Goertz: President Trump betrayed by inner circle sabotage.
Deanna Lorraine: Author "Taking Back America".
Visit Stew Peters website: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/category/pc-radio/
AJ Roberts: Health Minister orders care homes to kill patients.
Dian Capps: Vaxx injuries shows covid shots continue to permanently destroy lives.
Karen Kingston: Covid testing may have diabolical underlying motive.
Tana Goertz: President Trump betrayed by inner circle sabotage.
Deanna Lorraine: Author "Taking Back America".
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